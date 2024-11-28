Akufo-Addo Commissions Ultra-Modern Market Complex In Akim Oda

In a significant boost to the local economy, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a newly built ultra-modern market complex in Akim Oda, located in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern region.

The market, which was constructed under the auspices of the District Assemblies Common Fund, is part of the $100 Million Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program (GSCSP), a World Bank-supported project aimed at promoting urban development across 25 municipalities in Ghana.

The commissioning of the market complex marks a major milestone in the region’s development, particularly for the traders who were affected by a devastating fire that razed down the old market in September 2021.

The fire destroyed hundreds of sheds and wares, displacing many hardworking traders and causing significant economic losses.

The new market complex is a significant improvement over the old market, featuring modernized market blocks with over 250 lockable stores, as well as other essential facilities such as a clinic, a banking hall, and a creche.



The complex is designed to provide a safe and conducive environment for traders to operate, with adequate space for customers to shop and socialize.

During the commissioning ceremony, President Akufo-Addo applauded the work of the District Assemblies Common Fund Secretariat and its Administrator, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, for their role in facilitating the project.

The President’s commendation is a testament to the effective collaboration between the government and local stakeholders in driving development projects that benefit the community.

The commissioning of the Akim Oda market complex is the latest in a series of development projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo administration in the Eastern region.

The project demonstrates the government’s commitment to promoting economic growth and development in secondary cities across Ghana.

-BY Daniel Bampoe