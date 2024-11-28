Ethiopian Airlines Direct Flights From London To Kumasi

In a significant boost to Ghana’s aviation industry, the Ghana Airports Company Ltd (GACL) in collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines has announced the introduction of direct flights from London Gatwick to Prempeh I International Airport, Kumasi.

The new route, which is set to commence on December 3, 2024, is expected to increase connectivity between Ghana and the United Kingdom, while also promoting tourism and economic development in the Ashanti Region.

The direct flights, which will operate on a regular basis, will depart from London Gatwick Airport at 02:10 am and arrive at Prempeh I International Airport, Kumasi at 09:05 am.

This new route is expected to reduce travel time and increase convenience for passengers traveling between London and Kumasi.

According to the Ghana Airports Company Ltd, the introduction of the new route is part of its efforts to expand Ghana’s aviation industry and increase connectivity between Ghana and major destinations around the world.

The company has been working closely with Ethiopian Airlines to develop the new route, which is expected to be a major boost to Ghana’s tourism industry.

Ethiopian Airlines, which is one of the largest and most successful airlines in Africa, has been operating in Ghana for several years.

The airline has a strong presence in the country, with multiple flights per week from Accra to Addis Ababa and other destinations.

The introduction of the new route from London to Kumasi is expected to increase competition in the Ghanaian aviation market, while also providing passengers with more options and greater convenience.

With the new route, passengers will be able to travel directly from London to Kumasi, without the need for a layover in Accra or other destinations.

In recent years, Ghana’s aviation industry has experienced significant growth, with several new airlines and routes being introduced.

The industry has also seen significant investment in infrastructure, including the expansion of Kotoka International Airport in Accra and the development of new airports in Kumasi and other destinations.

The introduction of the new route from London to Kumasi is expected to be a major boost to Ghana’s tourism industry, which has been growing rapidly in recent years. The Ashanti Region, which is home to several major tourist attractions, including the Kumasi Fort and the Manhyia Palace Museum, is expected to benefit significantly from the new route.

Overall, the introduction of the new route from London to Kumasi is a significant development for Ghana’s aviation industry and tourism sector. It is expected to increase connectivity between Ghana and the United Kingdom, while also promoting economic development and tourism in the Ashanti Region.

-BY Daniel Bampoe