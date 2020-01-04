Bawumia Preaches Peace, Unity In 2020

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has delivered a New Year’s Message to Ghanaians.

Dr. Bawumia delivered the message when he served as the Special Guest of Honour during the Kaneshie District Presby Church’s Watch-night Service on December 31, 2019.

He shocked worshippers during the night to usher in the new year when he displayed an in-depth understanding of the Holy Bible.

Calling on Ghanaians to be peaceful and loving, the Vice President constantly made reference to the Bible about the importance of peace, unity and love.

He stated “as we start the year 2020, three things are so dear to our hearts as a people and we pray to the Almighty God to grant us these three things. We pray for peace, unity and love.”

According to him, “these three things are so important in the Bible. When you read Mathew 5:9 in the Bible, it says “blessed are the peacemakers for those are the sons of God.”

Dr. Bawumia added in his five minutes-plus address that “in Psalm 133, it talks about unity and it says, “behold how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to duel together in unity.”

BY Melvin Tarlue