Bawumia Rejects Homosexuality

The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, and the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has rejected the practice of homosexuality in Ghana.

According to him, he doesn’t support the act and that his religion (Islam) is against and even, since the cultural norms of Ghana and other religious groups, especially Christianity forbid it.

The Vice President reaction on the raging LGTBQ issue follows the pressure from the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC inciting its members to attacks Dr Bawumia and calling on him to make his public stance on the practice.

Even though President Akufo-Addo has also publicly spoke against it that his government won’t accept it.

The Presidential Candidate of NPP, Dr. Bawumia speaking on it for the first time publicly told the Muslims in Kumasi, Ashanti Regional Capital during Eid prayers on Thursday that as a Muslim, he is “strictly” against the practice and, therefore, cannot support it.

“I will take this opportunity to personally comment on the raging issue of LGBTQI+ in Ghana. First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality.

“Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQI+ acts, including same-sex marriages. One such verse is Quran Chapter 7 Verse 81 (Suratul Al-A’raf), where Almighty Allah emphatically forbids LGBTQI+ acts and describes them as acts that transgress beyond the bounds or the limits of nature. My faith is very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no “ifs” or “buts”. No shades of grey.

“Therefore, I cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocally forbid. All the major religious traditions in Ghana (Christianity and Islam) are opposed to this practice and I stand opposed to it now and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah”

Parliament in February this year passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021 as it imposes three years’ minimum jail term and five years’ maximum incarceration on those who engage in and promote homosexual activities in the country.

However, the bill is yet to be signed into law by President Akufo-Addo, following a challenge at the Supreme Court against the Bill.

-BY Daniel Bampoe