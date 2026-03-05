Bawumia, Samira In Saudi Arabia, No Evacuation – Aide

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and wife, Samira

Former Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, are safe in Saudi Arabia where they are to perform Umrah, an essential Islamic practice.

According to the Special Aide to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Akbar Khomeini, the couple left Doha, Qatar, yesterday (Wednesday) morning for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

“The couple would commence their Umrah on Thursday, March 5, 2026 and then, leave Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 7, 2026,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Reports earlier yesterday suggested that the couple were evacuated from Doha, the Qatari capital where they have been due to ongoing air strikes in the Middle East.

According to the reports, their movement to another country was facilitated by embassy officials as the Middle East country is caught in the raging conflict that has engulfed that part of the world.

Their movement is said to have followed direct instructions issued by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who, acting on behalf of the government, had earlier directed Ghanaian embassies in the region to take immediate steps to ensure their safety and coordinate secure travel arrangements.

Diplomatic sources indicate that the embassies worked closely with host authorities to facilitate the swift and discreet movement of the former Vice President, his wife and their team.

Specific operational details have not been disclosed due to security considerations, but officials describe the process as smooth and well-coordinated.

No Evacuation

Meanwhile, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, another aide to Dr. Bawumia, has dismissed reports that he was evacuated, describing the claims as “complete misinformation.”

He clarified that Dr. Bawumia’s travel arrangements were routine diplomatic courtesies and not an emergency response, contrary to widespread speculation in sections of the media.

“First of all, he has not been evacuated. We should put that on record. Evacuation suggests he was under some kind of distress, at risk, or under some kind of threat. That is complete misinformation,” he stated.

Miracles further disclosed that Ghana’s embassy in Qatar facilitated Dr. Bawumia’s onward journey to Saudi Arabia, stressing that the assistance provided was consistent with standard diplomatic support extended to senior state officials.

According to him, the former Vice President travelled by road from Qatar to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning and is currently in the Kingdom to perform his Umrah.

“There is nothing like an evacuation. It is completely exaggerated,” he added.

Ghanaian Nationals Safety

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government are working around the clock to safeguard all Ghanaians residing in or travelling through affected areas in the Middle East.

Authorities say monitoring efforts remain ongoing, with embassies on standby to provide consular support and emergency assistance where necessary.

A Daily Guide Report