Bawumia Storms NPP Headquarters With Gurus

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia received support from some prominent members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as he filed his nomination forms today, Friday, June 16.

The filing of the forms took place at the NPP headquarters in Accra at around 11am as he was joined by the Sports Minister, Mustapha Yusif, former MP for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Greater Accra Regional Minister among others.

Former National Vice Chairman Fred Oware and former National Organiser Sammy Awuku are the ones who picked the forms on behalf of Dr Bawumia.

Prior to that, some loyal supporters had gone to the party’s headquarters with GH¢50,000 in cash to obtain the forms for the Vice President.

Dr Bawumia is considered as one of the frontrunners in the upcoming primaries.

His main opponents will be former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who was the first aspirant to submit his forms for the flagbearer position.

Since nominations opened on Friday, May 26, a total of 11 aspirants, including the firebrand politician, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, have picked their nomination forms. The nomination process is set to close on Saturday, June 24, followed by a vetting process starting on Monday, July 3.

The NPP has also scheduled Saturday, August 26, for a National Congress to be held by the Special Electoral College if more than five candidates qualify for the primaries.

This will be followed by the main conference, which will take place on Saturday, November 4, and will be responsible for electing the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

In related news, Dr Bawumia has gained praise for his active approach in the Vice Presidency, transforming it from a position of docility to one of activism.

This commendation comes from Dr Etse Sikanku, who believes that Dr Bawumia’s efforts have contributed to the overall success of the NPP.

By Vincent Kubi