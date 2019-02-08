Bawumia Swears In Awayaso Violence Commission



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (R)

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has sworn in the three-member Commission of Inquiry tasked to probe the violence which occurred during the by-election held in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency on Thursday January 31, 2019.

The Chairman of the Commission is Justice Emile Short, former head of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the other members are Mrs. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, legal luminary and jurist, and Mr. Patrick K. Acheampong, former Inspector General of Police. Mr. Ernest Kofi Abotsi, former Dean of the Faculty of Law of GIMPA and a private legal practitioner, will serve as Secretary to the Commission.

Terms of Reference of the Commission

The terms of reference of the Commission according to the statement that announced their appointment are; to make a full, faithful and impartial inquiry into the circumstances of, and establish the facts leading to, the events and associated violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on the 31st day of January 2019; to identify any person responsible for or who has been involved in the events, associated violence and injuries; to inquire into any matter which the Commission considers incidental or reasonably related to the causes of the events and the associated violence and injuries; and to submit within one month its report to the President giving reasons for its findings and recommendations, including appropriate sanctions, if any.

The Vice President

After administering the Oath of Secrecy and the Official Oath to two out of three members of the Commission, Justice Emile Short and Mrs. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, due to the fact that the third person, Patrick K. Acheampong, is out of the jurisdiction, as well as to the Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Ernest Kofi Abotsi, the Vice President said the Commission has been set up in the interest of the Ghanaian public. He added that all required logistics will be made readily available to the Commission to ensure that it executes its assignment within the proposed timeline of one calendar month.

Chairman Short

The Chairman of the Commission, Justice Emile Short in response to the Vice President said they will carry our their assignment transparently, objectively and without fear or favour. He assured the President and Vice President that the Commission will dig deep into the under currents when it comes to election related violence and come up with a detailed plan on how to deal with the phenomenon once and for all in the country’s body politic.

