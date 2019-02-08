Kaneshie Complex Now Befits Azumah Stature …Sports Minister

Minister (3rd L) NYA boss, (L) and deputy sports minister Perry Okudzeto briefing the media after the tour

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah and his team of inspectors left the Kaneshie Sports Complex highly impressed with progress of work at the site.

To the Minister, the Multipurpose Youth Resource Centre of Excellence, currently under construction now befits the stature of boxing legend, Azumah Nelson.

And like the nine other sporting facilities, the Accra site will house a football field, tartan tracks, volley/basketball courts, ICT/ Counselling Centres, restaurant, a hostel and other facilities when completed in a few months.

The VIP stand under construction

The Minister said in a post inspection interview that “I am happy with what l have seen, it’s impressive and now looks like a monument that befits the stature of Azumah. This tells you about how government places value on sports. President Akufo-Addo decided to give sports a priority, hence this and the other nine across the country. The quality of work is unquestionable and I must commend the contractor for this.”

In like manner, National Youth Authority (NYA ) CEO, Emmanuel Asigri commended the contractor, Issah Gariba for his efficiency taking into account the arduous nature of the work and the rate at which he is working.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum