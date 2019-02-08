Reks Brobby To Represent Lagadere Sports

Reks Brobby

GNPC Ghana Fastest Human founder, Reks Brobby has been assigned to represent Lagadere Sports at all three venues for Asante Kotoko CAF Confederation Cup this year.

His task takes effect from Wednesday, February 13, when Kotoko host Zambia’s ZESCO United in Kumasi.

Later, Brobby, who has served in that capacity with diligence since the CAN 2008 Nations Cup will be at post when Kotoko host another Zambian side Nkana…and Al-Hilal of Sudan at the Group stage in the coming months.

He is also tasked to ensure that media and marketing rights of CAF is duly respected during the Total CAF Confederation Cup matches.

Lagadere Sports, is a French Company that owns the TV, Media and Marketing rights of the main CAF regional football competitions in Africa, including the Africa Cup of Nations, African Nations Championship and African Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors lost to Al Hilal in their opening group game with next Wednesday’s being their first home match.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum