Bawumia To Address Top CEOs, Heads Of State

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is scheduled to address top Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), heads of state and policymakers at the fourth edition of Ghana CEO Summit.

The Vice President according to organizers of the Summit, would be the Special Guest of Honor.

This year’s Summit is due to take place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra from 20th to 21st May.

The fourth edition of the annual Ghana CEO Summit, the foremost business conference for CEOs in the country, would bring together business leaders, investors and policymakers.

It will be hosted under the theme : “The Futuristic Economy: Technology-Driven Future of Business and Governance for Economic Transformation.”

This year’s Summit is committed to unlocking Ghana’s economic potential by championing private sector-led growth.

Chief Executives Network Ghana Limited is organizing the Summit in partnership with Deloitte Ghana, Olam, SAP Africa, Ministry of Business Development and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

BY Melvin Tarlue