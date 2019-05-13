Minister To Announce Measures On Curbing Housing Deficit

Samuel Atta Akyea

Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, is due to provide an update on measures being put in place by government to address the country’s housing deficit.

That is when he takes his turn tomorrow, May 14, 2019, at the Meet-the-Press engagement of the Information Ministry.

Ghana has an estimated two million housing deficit.

But it stands to benefit from about 200,000 affordable housing project of the United Nations Office of Project Services (UNOPS).

Agreements have been signed for other affordable housing projects including the 100,000 housing units to be constructed by Sidre EPCM Yatirim Turism A.S, a Turkish company and HS Kodana Company Limited, a construction company.

Over the next four years, the Sidre EPCM Yatirim Turism A.S, a Turkish company and HS Kodana Company Limited’s 100,000 units are to be built at Ojobi, near Kasoa in the Central Region.

The Turkish company is to kick-start the project this year with about 5,000 units.

Meanwhile, the Information Ministry in a statement indicated that the Minister would also use the opportunity to update Ghanaians on government’s plan to transform slum communities into modern habitats to improve standards of living.

Mr. Atta Akyea would announce the gains made so far and elaborate on measures to forestall the perennial drainage problems which leave part of the cities flooded when it rains.