Bawumia To Declare Presidential Bid

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is likely to declare his presidential bid after telling New Patriotic Party (NPP) members that “very soon you will hear something from me about what I intend to do about the road to the presidency.”

He was speaking during a novel Easter party organised by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, for the 34 constituency executives of the NPP in the region.

The deafening applause from the party faithful assembled at the official mansion of the regional minister in Accra highlighted the Vice President’s popularity when he spoke.

Speaking about the NPP’s new catchphrase, “Breaking the 8,” he stated, “I believe that by the grace of God, we are breaking the 8,” and added, “we must make sure that nobody discourages us from breaking the 8, noting that Tinubu has done it in Nigeria and therefore nobody should belittle what the NPP government has accomplished in the last six years.”

He stated that when the time comes, “we shall defend our records.”

As the party prepares for its primaries, he echoed what the party’s Greater Accra Regional Chairman had already stated: the NPP needs a flagbearer who will go all the way and win the presidency, not one who will stop there.

“Whoever we put forward must win the presidency for us. It’s important that we win the election. When we win the NPP will be in power for a long time,” he stressed, and continued that the party members needed to recognise that they have a duty to complete and that when they work together, ex-President John Mahama would be defeated.

He recalled asking Mr. Mahama about a topic related to his 30 years in politics last Saturday, and added, “He did not answer me. In future, I will continue to ask that question.”

He stated that the NPP would fight for its vision, pointing to the country’s economic turnaround and mentioning the positive position of the cedi against the dollar as an example.

He left the audience of both Muslims and Christians a few minutes before the day’s fast was broken to pray among other Muslims gathered at the minister’s mansion. It was a remarkable display of unity between Muslims and Christians from the two Abrahamic faiths.

By A.R. Gomda