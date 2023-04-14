EKMA Gets 75 Govt Projects

Kojo Acquah addressing the gathering

Since the creation of the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) in March, 2018, the Assembly has started a total of 75 major projects, out of which 61 have been completed, handed over and in use, at a total amount of GH¢34,493,379.40.

Some of the projects include the construction of Municipal Court Building at Apollo and a Magistrate residential accommodation at Whindo, all in the municipality.

The rest are the Asphalt Surfacing of the 2.0 kilometeres (km) Assakae-Whindo Road and Bitumen Surfacing of 0.5km Whindo Health Centre Road.

It also includes the rehabilitation of 1.6km WAMCO Effiakuma road with 3m X 2m box culvert and 12mm long drain with culvert approach filling.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kojo Acquah, disclosed this in his address to commemorate the 5th anniversary of EKMA.

The assembly was carved out of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) by the government to further decentralize power.

The MCE also mentioned the construction of 6-Unit or 2-Unit classroom and kindergarten blocks with ancillary facilities as well as some health projects among others for some communities in the municipality.

He said through monitoring and supervision, the Assembly ensures that all projects undertaken are in compliance with quality and safety standards.

He noted that the assembly was committed to ensure that it improves the socio-economic living of the people by constructing a local economy that was capable of creating a society of opportunities for all.

“As an assembly we recognize the importance of security and the critical role it plays in the development of our Municipality”.

He said to this end, the assembly has successfully supervised the creation and inauguration of eight Neighborhood Watch Committees in some communities to check minor crimes.

“It is also to ensure relevant information is volunteered by residents to supplement the efforts of the Police”, he explained.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi