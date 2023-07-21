Bawumia Woos Public Support For Police

Agya Wiase making the car donation to the police as Dr. Bawumia looks on

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has urged the public to assist the Ghana Police Service with financial and logistical support to enable them deliver on their mandate.

He was speaking at the commissioning of the headquarters building and other facilities of the newly-created Ashanti North Regional Police Command at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

A native of Asante Mampong, Yaw Amponsah Marfo popularly known as Agya Wiase, constructed and donated the building to the Ghana Police.

Agya Wiase also donated a pick up vehicle and two motorbikes to the Command, and promised to build an office for the Ghana Immigration Service at Mampong soon.

Dr. Bawumia, who was touched by the largesse of Agya Wiase, for whom the new police office have been named after (Agya Wiase Police Station), stated that people like Agya Wiase deserved to be praised.

“Your actions and donations demonstrate the important role of the private sector in supporting government to provide essential logistics for nation building”, the Vice President said.

Dr. Bawumia also added, “You have shown an admirable philanthropy to the people of Asante Mampong and Ghana, and I urge the private sector to emulate your shining example by supporting the police”.

According to the Vice President, who is the Chairman of the Police Council, “Ghana’s increasing population, as well as the increasingly sophisticated nature of crime and policing, had necessitated the creation of additional police commands in order to fulfill the Service’s mandate.”

The peace and development of any country, he said “depends on its security, and the first line of security is the Police. It is therefore important that Police Service is properly deployed and equipped to perform their duties and ensure the peace we need to develop our nation.”

The Ashanti North Regional Police Command is one of the seven new Regional Police Commands created by the police hierarchy. It is made up four combined Divisional Commands, including Mampong, Effiduase, Offinso and Tepa, with its headquarters at Mampong.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, Asante Mampong Paramount Chief, praised on the police service for delivering on their mandate even in the face of logistical and other pressing challenges, urging them to sustain their good works.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi