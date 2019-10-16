Beauty Queens Dragged To Juju

Princess Duncan

The Eastern Regional Police Command is investigating a bizarre case in which some beauty queens were allegedly beaten by a ritualist known in local parlance as juju man over GH¢500.

Ten of the girls who contested the Miss Commonwealth Ghana were allegedly taken to the juju man by the organizer of the pageant, Princess Duncan, after one of the girls complained that her GH¢500 had been stolen by one of the girls.

Deputy Eastern Regional Police PRO Supt, Francis Gomado, confirmed the incident and said Princess Duncan who sent the girls to a fetish priest popularly called Togbe Shito, at Kukurantumi in the Akyem Abuakwa North Municipality, and four others along with the Festish Priest are under investigation.

They were arrested and granted bail by the police after a complaint was filed that the beauty queens were assaulted at the Shrine.

DAILY GUIDE understands that it was one of the contestants of Miss Commonwealth Pageant called Gloria, who was accused of stealing the money without any proof.

According to sources, another contestant called Nana Ama Essien, was the one who complained that her GH¢500 was missing and as a result she called her brother in Nzema in the Western Region, who claimed an oracle had revealed that it was Gloria who took the money.

Based on that, Princess Duncan assembled all the contestants and sent them to Togbe Shito to force the girls to tell the truth.

Victim’s Ordeal

Narrating her ordeal on Facebook, Gloria posted that “I contested for Miss Commonwealth Ghana which was held on the 7th of September. During our stay in the pageant house, a contestant’s GH¢500 got missing, my SIM card got chewed and mobile money pin code got changed. The pageant is over and I made it to the top five and this automatically means I have a contract with them.

“I was called by the CEO on Sunday 6th October to come to her house on Monday morning to talk about my trip to the UK. I got to the CEO’s house and she said we were going to Koforidua to find out who took the money. We got to Koforidua and mind you, it was a juju man’s house. A very big house with two different fence walls.”

She continued “We were 10 in number and the juju man gave us an egg with powder to throw. If you’re the one who took the money yours will break but if not, yours will turn out cooked. I did and mine turned out cooked. I was asked to naked myself (sic) by the juju man and he started beating me with cutlass and put my finger into a boiling oil.”

She said after her ordeal, “I was given an egg to swear not to tell any third party. They said if I did I would die.”

The complainant went to Accra after her ordeal to file a report to the police and she was directed back to Kukurantumi to report the case.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua