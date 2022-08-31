Becca Graduates As Overall Best Student At UPSA

Songstress, Rebecca Acheampong known in showbiz as ‘Becca‘ on Tuesday graduated from the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) with flying colours.

Becca read Masters in Brands and Communication, scoring a GPA of 3.92, the best in her class.

While addressing the first session of the 14th Congregation of UPSA, she became teary.

“I’m sorry, I told myself I wasn’t going to cry, but I can’t help it, because when I started this course, I told Mr .. , I don’t want to be an ordinary student, that I want to leave here with merit,”

“And so Iam really honoured to be here …I stand here before you as a testament and confirmation that if you can dare to dream, you can surely have it,” she indicated.