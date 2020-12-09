Bechem Star Joins North Texas

Hope Kodzo Avayevu

North Texas SC has signed one of the talented players of Bechem United FC, Hope Kodzo Avayevu.

The creative midfielder joins the club on a three-year contract with options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons

Avayevu was sponsored by the Diaspora African Forum on a football training program in the United States of America. Ambassador Erieka Bennett, Head of Mission and the entire Diaspora African Forum have as a result congratulated Hope Kojo Avayevu on his journey.

Kingsley Owusu Achau, President of Bechem United, said, “This forms part of the club’s policy to change lives of young men through football.

“We wish Hope the very best on this journey; we at Bechem United FC believe the training regiment he has received from our outfit will help him succeed at North Texas.”

Avayevu was discovered by FC Dallas (FCD) during the 2019 Dallas Cup while playing with Bechem United FC. Avayevu, 18, is a product of the Faith Soccer Academy of the Ghanaian Football Association and he stuck around Dallas to train with North Texas SC and FC Dallas through the end of 2019.

Due to regulations, FC Dallas was forced to wait for the young man to turn 18 to sign him.

From The Sports Desk