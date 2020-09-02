Beiersdorf Donates Nivea Crème To GHS

A group photo with dignitaries after the donation.

Personal Care Product Company, Beiersdorf Ghana, has presented 50,000 pieces of its Nivea Crème tins to medical and other Covid-19 frontline workers in the country.

The gesture is to contribute to the collective fight against the pandemic and create an immediate skin care support in line with its social initiative, “Care Beyond Skin”.

Beiersdorf Country Manager, Olivier Bodson, speaking to the media after a brief handing over ceremony at the Ghana Health Service (GHS) headquarters said healthcare workers continue to provide essential services across the country in a bid to fight Covid-19.

He added that doctors, nurses and medical practitioners across the country are constantly washing and disinfecting their hands as they treat and care for Covid-19 patients.

He, however, noted that the practice which has proven to be effective in the prevention of the spread of the virus can lead to extra dryness of the hand which leaves the skin prone to developing micro tears.

“This means that their hands require extra care, protection and miniaturization … We at Beiersdorf Ghana, want to make sure their skin remains cared for, by donating the hand care products which will keep our health care workers’ skin well moisturized,” he said.

Mr. Bodson said the fight against the pandemic is far from over and therefore assured the health service of Beiersdorf Ghana’s intention to continue making positive contributions towards flattening the Covid-19 curve through its ‘Care Beyound Skin’ social initiative.

He said through the initiative, Beiersdorf Ghana has already donated 1,500 liters of hand sanitizers to government healthcare facilities, hospitals and vulnerable members of the community in an effort to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

Direector-General, GHS, Dr. Patrict Kuma-Aboagye, who received the donation on behalf of the health workers, expressed his gratitude to Beiersdorf Ghana.

He said it is through such support that the country’s health workers are encouraged to do their best for patients.

He said the cream will be distributed to all frontline health workers.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri