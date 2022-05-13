Bench Warrant for Yendi NPP Former Constituency Secretary for Forgery

The Yendi Circuit presided by Anthony Aduku-Aidoo has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Fuseini Bawa Zakaria,45, a former constituency secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Yendi constituency of the Northern region.

The bench warrant by the court is a result of the failure of the suspect to reappear in court on May 12, 2022.

The suspect was charged with falsification of accounts and the case has been adjourned to May 19, 2022.

The suspect has since not been arrested at the time of filing this report.

A document sighted by DGN Online indicated that the suspect forged the signature of the NPP former treasurer of the party, Alhaji Mohammed Mustapha, and withdrew an amount of Gh 53,000 from the party’s account on a National Investment Bank cheque leaflet number 000069 of the Yendi branch.

The complainant in the case, Alhaji Mohammed Mustapha said the suspect and the constituency Chairman are the only signatories of the account and that their term of office ended on April 30, 2022, after the new executives were elected.

According to him, on May 6, 2022, he received a call from the former constituency chairman that an amount of Gh 25,000.00 was given to the newly elected secretary of the party, Abdul Karim Nashiru by the suspect and wanted to know if he (complainant ) signed a cheque of that effect.

The complainant said he proceeded to the NIB bank and demanded the cheque and detected that cash of Gh 53,000.00 instead of the Gh 25,000.00 has been withdrawn.

The complainants further checks on the cheque revealed that his signature has been forged by the suspect since he never signed any cheque of that sort. He then proceeded to the police station and reported the case leading to the arrest of the suspect.

During interrogation the suspect denied the allegations adding that the cheque was already signed by the signatories and that was same he used.

Meanwhile, the exhibit cheque together with specimen signature samples of the suspect has been forwarded to the police forensic laboratory to ascertain the genuineness or otherwise of to the signature.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi