Bergins Outreach Supports Atomic Tennis Club

Jynna ® handing a racket to Vanderpuge

Founder of Bergins Outreach, Jynna Aseidu-Offei, a US-based Ghanaian tennis player, last week Saturday donated assorted tennis equipment to the Atomic Tennis Club.

The items included clothes, junior rackets, tennis balls and tennis shoes.

The Bergins Outreach within two weeks has donated tennis equipment to St. Francis Tennis Academy & Police Depot Tennis Club to help revive the sporting spirit in the country.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org, Jynna Asiedu- Offei said, “The donation of tennis equipment is to ensure that young tennis players enjoy the opportunity to further and improve their training.”

She added that “this is to create opportunities for kids to be active, fit and healthy to reduce sedentary behavior which is attributable to childhood obesity.”

Receiving the donation, club patron Clement Vanderpuge expressed his sincerest gratitude for the gesture.