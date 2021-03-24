LaDMA, Watch These Things!

Signposts at the median of the road around the La Trade Fair.

IT HAS been three months since Ghanaians went to the polls for the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in December.

In order to drum home their messages to the electorate, political parties erected billboards and signboards in all shapes and sizes along some major roads and other vantage areas.

Three (3) months after the elections, these signboards and billboards have been left to their fate, with some posing danger to motorists.

Labone ‘U-turn’ without a proper signpost

Most of the road intersections in the La Dadekotopon Constituency in Accra,in particular, stillhave political parties’ signboards whilst road signs to help drivers out with simple‘U-turn’ or ‘No U-turn’are missing or being blocked by these billboards.

Other areas visited have signposts of banks and other service providers in the median of the roads,making it difficult for motorists making U-turns, especially on days that the traffic lights are not working.

Some of the drivers who spoke to the DAILY GUIDE bemoaned the lack of road signs, markings and streetlights, especially on the main La Beach Road, making driving a struggle at night.

In less than three months since the year began, data from the Ghana Police Service is indicating that hundredsof people have died as a result of road accidents.

It would be of great help to motorists and pedestrians if the billboards and signposts distracting motorists and proper road markings are done to curtail the many preventable accidents on the roads.

By Christopher Kotei