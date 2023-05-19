Berry Ladies CEO Supports Princesses

Coach Basigi (L) receiving the items from the donor

THE Chief Executive Officer of Berry Ladies, Gifty Oware-Mensah, has presented some essential items to the Black Princesses ahead of their participation in the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations in Kumasi.

She made the presentation after their pre-tournament international friendly against Niger at the Accra Stadium on Wednesday.

She said, “I came to watch the game and to see how much they have prepared for the tournament ahead. Watching them today is a sign the team is doing well and on the right track even though the Nigeriens were below our strength.’’

She added, “I am donating to them though they have sponsorships through the support of the GFA. I feel they need support from individuals like me. They need essential items to rejuvenate and energise them throughout the tournament so we brought them electrolytes, sanitary pads, chocolates, and some cash to aid them buy fruits when the tournament officially kick-starts.’’

She noted that, “The Football Association is putting in so much support to develop the women’s game and we as club owners should help since these girls are from the various clubs in the country. So this is on behalf of the entire Women’s League clubs, it is to say thank you to the coach and his assistants. Coming together to train our girls for the future is laudable.”

Black Princesses Head Coach, Yussif Basigi, on behalf of the team, thanked her and added that, “We are grateful to the CEO for her gesture and we know she is an advocate of women’s football with the support she gives.’’

The Black Princesses are in Group A alongside Benin and Cote d’Ivoire. The team will kick off their campaign against Benin tomorrow at the Baba Yara Stadium.

BY Daniel Bampoe