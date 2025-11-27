Best Fish Farmer, Others Yet To Receive Awards

Mr. Ebenezer Dzikunu beside the car Decmber 2024

The 2024 National Best Fish Farmer, Ebenezer Nyagble Dzikunu and others have appealed to government to fulfil its promise and deliver awards meant for them during the 2024 National Farmers’ Day celebration.

Mr. Dzikunu told the DAILY GUIDE in an interview that his major award announced at the 2024 National Farmers’ Day was a JAC 3 tonnes KIA pickup, which has still not been delivered to him and six others, despite several visits to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

Some of the affected fish farmers include Victoria Atsa, who was adjudged the National Best Fish Processor of the Year and Christopher Ackon, National Best Marine Fisherman.

Mr. Dzikunu said the ministry, on February 12, 2025, invited him and the six individuals who were supposed to be given the awards in various categories to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

But upon arrival, they were only presented with an anchor rope, a waybill with chassis number of the vehicles without receiving the cars.

Mr. Dzikunu stated that the ministry promised to deliver the awards after a week at a designated point outside the ministry, but this did not take place.

He said after several weeks and months, the group contacted Dr. Lawrence Ahia, Director of Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture at the Fisheries Commission, but he failed to provide them any answer on why they have still not been given their awards.

According to him, the Chief Director, Madam Marian Kpakpah, when contacted, also failed to give them any reason why they have so far not received their awards.

Mr. Dzikunu further mentioned that the Chief Director, who promised to contact the Minister for Fisheries, has since not answered their calls.

He said several efforts to engage the minister continue to yield no results though the next edition of the Farmers’ Day awards will be held on Friday, December 5, 2025, and the only thing they can show for their efforts for emerging as award winners are their certificates.

Head of Public Relations at the Ministry, Karimatu Anas, when contacted by the DAILY GUIDE on Monday, November 24 and Tuesday, November 25, declined to comment as well as the Chief Director, Madam Marian Kpakpah.

Meanwhile, DAILY GUIDE sources show that the sector minister paid a working visit to the National Best Fisherman’s fish farm in the Volta Region.

DAILY GUIDE has learnt that the ministry has no plans of delivering the awards to the fish farmers on grounds that they would not be responsible to deliver the awards to individuals who won in 2024 under the past government.

