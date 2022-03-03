Beware of Counterfeit Products – CropLife Warns

CropLife members with stakeholders

CropLife Ghana (CLG), a non-profit making organization that represents the crop protection industry in Ghana has said that counterfeiting of plant science products is a growing problem for all industries, including the plant science industry in the country.

According to CropLife Ghana, counterfeiting of plant science products brings a range of negative effects for the industry, farmers, and the environment.

Program Manager, CropLife Ghana, Kadiri Rashad, said the proliferation of counterfeits and illegal pesticides and fertilizers is a major challenge affecting farmers, CropLife Ghana member companies, food security, and the environment at large.

“As we approach the farming season, CropLife Ghana continues to raise awareness of farmers and the general public on the effects of buying counterfeit and illegal pesticides and fertilizers from unlicensed and unapproved input dealers and companies.

CropLife Ghana is appealing to farmers and the public to seek proper education on products before, during, and after its usage to help reduce the negative effect on the society.”

He called on the relevant bodies like the EPA, the security sector among others who are monitors at various borderlands to up their game as usual to combat the canker of counterfeiting in the country.

“CropLife Ghana and its member companies in the interest of the country will always ensure that farmers get the best products and inputs in the agricultural sector to serve the general public.”

CropLife Ghana (CLG) is an association of agrochemical importers and distributors in Ghana and is affiliated with CropLife Africa Middle East (CLAME) and CropLife International (CLI).

They promote modern farming practices and champion the use of crop protection technology important for the sustainable intensification of agriculture. CropLife Ghana’s awareness raising and stewardship activities promote the safe, responsible and sustainable use of pesticides and fertilizers in Ghana and also encourage management practices that safeguard harvests, human health, and the environment.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale