Bill Cosby Freed From Prison

Actor Bill Sexual assault conviction has been overturned, paving way for him to come out of prison.

A court Pennsylvania overturned the conviction on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

That was after the court found out that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

Cosby, aged 83 is a former stand-up comedian and actor.

He has already served more than two years of a three-to-10-year prison sentence in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He was once beloved as “America’s Dad.” He was charged in 2015 when a prosecutor armed with new evidence arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

By Melvin Tarlue