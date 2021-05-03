Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Divorcing

Bill and Melinda Gates are set to divorce after 27 years of marriage.

They announced their divorce on their Twitter accounts.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” according to their statement.

Bill and Melinda have been running their charity organization the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, together since 2000.

Their Foundation has spent $53.8 billion on a wide range of initiatives related to global health, poverty alleviation and more, its website revealed.

“We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” the statement indicated.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can growth together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

Bill and Melinda Gates met in 1987 at Microsoft — which Bill Gates founded and was, at the time, running as CEO.

