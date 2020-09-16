Bill Gates Interacts With Bawumia

American Businessman and Co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, has held a zoom interaction with Ghana’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on three key pertinent issues affecting Ghana.

During the interaction, Mr Gates

lauded Ghana for showing exemplary leadership and making strides on several fronts.

They discussed Ghana’s progress on immunization against the new circulating vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (cVDPV2), the lessons from Ghana’s policy response to COVID-19 pandemic and Ghana’s digitisation strategy.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Dr Bawumia noted that “It was a good exchange of views and he (Bill Gates) congratulated Ghana for the strides we have made on several fronts.

He wrote: “I also thanked him and the Bill Gates Foundation for their successful work in the fight against polio and other diseases”.

The Vice President disclosed that Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, also joined the zoom meeting.

By DGN Online