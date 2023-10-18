Bisa K’dei Headlines SXSW Festival

Bisa K’dei

Popular Ghanaian Highlife star, Bisa K’dei will be among the prominent artists billed to perform at the 2024 edition of the annual South By Southwest (SXSW) festival.

The prestigious festival, known for its celebration of music, film, and technology, would take place from March 8–16, 2024, in Austin, Texas, as industry professionals and enthusiasts from all corners of the world converge.

Among the talented artistes set to grace the stage at next year’s festival is Ghanaian music icon Bisa K’dei, who has performed on big stages around the world with his unique Highlife vibes.

Bisa K’dei’s inclusion in the SXSW 2024 lineup is a testament to his rising international profile and the increasing recognition of African music on the global stage.

Known for his chart-topping hits such as “Mansa,” “Brother Brother,” and “Asew,” Bisa K’dei has amassed millions of streams on various digital platforms, making him one of the most successful contemporary artistes from Ghana.

With its history spanning over three decades, the SXSW festival has become a platform for artists to gain exposure, connect with industry insiders, and showcase their craft to a diverse audience.

The essential festival destination for global professionals, the annual festival event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film and television screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities.

The 2024 SXSW festival is sponsored by Porsche, C4 Energy, and The Austin Chronicle.

Born Ronald Kweku Dei, Bisa K’dei launched his musical career on December 21, 2013 and won the Highlife Artiste of the Year award at the 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).