Floria, Choi Shine At MTN Golf

Sensational golfer Floria Hurtubise recorded an impressive 37 stableford points to finish first in the Ladies Group A of the 2023 MTN Invitational Tournament at the Achimota Golf Club.

Following close to the 14 handicapper was Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah, who recorded 34 points.

It was Kojo Choi, playing on handicap ten who won the Men’s Group A with 38 points, while Christopher Mbii finished second with 37 points beating Kwame Boafo on count back.

A 40-point handed Philip Bonney the Men’s Group B, while Peter Quartey-Papafio placed second with 38 points, with Justin Butah placing third with 37.

Charity Vogel won the Women’s Seniors on 32 points while Jan Vogel took the Men category with 33 points.

Longest Drive (Hole 17) went to Joshua Mensah-Larkai and Closest to the Pin (Hole 18) Men was taken by Nash Antwi, as Jessica Tei won the Ladies.

All the winners took home goodies from sponsors – MTN and Techno.

Ms. Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services & Sustainability Officer (CCSSO), MTN Ghana said, “Our history of supporting worthy causes in the sports industry in this country is a matter of public record and a testament to our commitment to promote sports development for the well-being of our fellow citizens.

“It is in pursuit of this commitment that we are proud to be associated with the development of golf in this country through the Achimota Golf Club. This sport, introduced in the country during the colonial era in the early part of the 20th century, has steadily gained recognition and participation beyond Accra to other parts of the country.

“With the quite extensive walking that is associated with a single game, golf is particularly good for our hearts, and I hope many more of us will take this rather enjoyable sport up.”

She expressed her delight that over 100 golfers registered for this year’s tournament, out of which MTN rewarded 12 in various categories in the tournament’s second edition.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum