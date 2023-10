Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is reportedly heading into the final months of his tenure as Roma manager.

The Special One’s contract will expire next summer and the likelihood of him renewing his deal with the capital club is very low at this moment in time.

According to Sky Sport, there haven’t been any talks involving Roma and Mourinho to rediscuss the manager’s future.

As a result, Mourinho and the Giallorossi are expected to part ways at the end of the season.