Bisa Kdei To Embark On Europe Tour

Celebrated Ghanaian highlife musician, Bisa Kdei, has officially announced his much-anticipated Europe tour scheduled from July to October 2025.

The tour will see him performing in various countries across Europe, including Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland.

The tour promises to be a vibrant showcase of Bisa Kdei’s unique blend of highlife music, which is characterised by its fusion of traditional African rhythms with jazz influences.

Fans can expect to hear live performances of his popular hits such as “Mansa”, “Odo Carpenter”, “Asew”, “Brother Brother”, “Samina”, and “Jwe”.

His electrifying stage presence is expected to make this summer tour one of the most exciting musical events in Europe for 2025.

Bisa Kdei undoubtedly has been one of the biggest music exports in Ghana, having performed on several international music stages.

This upcoming tour does not only highlight Bisa Kdei’s contributions to the highlife genre but also serves as an important cultural exchange, bringing Ghanaian music to a broader audience in Europe. The musician has had an illustrious music career spanning over 15 years, having churned out amazing, timeless hit singles and albums.

