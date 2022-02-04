Bisa Kdei To Embark On USA Tour

Bisa Kdei

Popular Ghanaian highlife artiste, songwriter and producer Roland Kwaku Dei Appiah, popularly known in showbiz as Bisa Kdei, is set to tour the USA in March.

The award-winning highlife musician kick starts his tour in Providence, Rhode Island on March 4, 2022 with two other concerts in Phoenix, Arizona and Worcester on March 5 and 6 respectively.

The multiple award-winning act is also billed to perform in Michigan, Dallas, North Dakota and Philadelphia later in March.

The tour is also aimed at connecting more with the fan base of Bisa Kdei and to thrill them with his new hit songs. He will also use the tour to promote Ghanaian highlife music as well his works and brand.

Bisa Kdei is sure to surprise his fans with magnificent and electrifying performances, and also showcase a number of fresh compositions.

Patrons who will attend any of the shows will have the opportunity to interact with Bisa Kdei.

The ‘Mansa’ hit maker, who is well-known for his exciting live performances, is expected to perform songs like ‘Brother Brother’, ‘Matanfo’, ‘I Love You’, ‘Apae’, ‘Odo Carpenter’, ‘ Saa’, ‘Baba’ among others.

He revealed that the tour was part of celebrations to mark his 10-year anniversary in the Ghanaian music industry, and also plans to release a couple of brand new singles during the tour.

Bisa Kdei, who launched his musical career on December 21, 2013, won Highlife Artiste of the Year award at 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

On June 16, 2015, Bisa Kdei released the lead single, ‘Mansa’, off his second album ‘Breakthrough’.

The song paved way for a successful second studio album, which was released on December 18, 2015, under his record label, Black Legendary Music. The album, which has 10 songs, is available on all music selling platforms.

Bisa Kdei began to work on his third album. He released ‘Life’, a song which features award-winning Nigerian artiste Patoranking, as a single.

Two additional songs were released on April 19, 2017, titled ‘Apae’ and ‘Feeling’, the latter featuring Reekado Banks.

Bisa Kdei released his third album ‘Highlife Konnect’ in 2018.

As the first Ghanaian artiste and second African artiste to be verified on Facebook, Bisa Kdei has had successful collaborations with a number of celebrated musicians in Ghana, Africa and the world at large.

Some of the Ghanaian musicians Bisa Kdei has worked with include Sarkodie, D-Black, Efya, Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, M.anifest, Kofi Nti, Samini, among others.