Bisa Kdei To Thrill Fans

Bisa Kdei

Roland Kwaku Dei Appiah, known in showbiz as Bisa Kdei, is set embark on a tour in European in March.

The multiple award-winning singer will stage a series of concerts across Europe, with the main aim of reviving Ghanaian highlife.

The concert is also aimed at connecting more with the fans base of Bisa Kdei and to thrill them with his new hit songs.

Last year, the sensational musician had a successful Europe tour, but couldn’t complete the tour due to some challenges.

Music loving fans will have the chance in March to have a feel of his performance as he visits countries like France, Italy, Norway, Spain, Netherlands and Germany.

The highlife singer is sure to surprise his fans in Europe with magnificent and electrifying performances and showcase a number of fresh compositions during his tour.

Bisa Kdei, who launched his musical career in 2013, won the highlife artiste of the year award at 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).