Bishop Benard Nyarko’s One-Week Observation Tomorrow

Bishop Bernard Nyarko

The one-week remembrance ceremony of the late Kumawood actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, will be held at their family house at Ashaley Botwe-Lakeside near the Police Station and Pakoso – Asokore Mampong in Kumasi this Saturday.

The brother of the late actor, Isaac Nyarko, who made this known, said the date and venue for the final funeral rites for the late actor, who joined his ancestors last Saturday after a short illness, would be announced.

He mentioned that the ceremony would be used to celebrate the late actor’s achievement in the Ghanaian movie industry.

In other not to flout the ban on social gatherings, the ceremony was strictly by invitation, he said.

In an interview with SVTV, Isaac Darko mentioned that the one-week remembrance ceremony would be a gathering of only family members and few invited guests.

“We would love everyone to come, especially Bishop Nyarko’s fans, but because of the ban on social gatherings, we are forced to do it privately and strictly by invitation. We should not break the law, because we are all under the law. We are not preventing anyone from attending the one-week observation but we have to respect the law and the President’s directives,” he said.

The late Kumawood actor died of cancer on Saturday, May 2 at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital – Ridge Hospital.

He was a member and associate pastor of Grace Redemption Chapel.

Some of the movie icons such as Abraham Davis, aka Salinko, Nana Ama MacBrown, Mercy Asiedu, Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin, Yaw Dabo and a host of others broke into tears when the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko was announced.

Many others took to social media to pay tribute to the actor and shared some of their fondest memories of him.

By George Clifford Owusu