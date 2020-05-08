Medikal Didn’t Write My Verses – Sista Afia

Sista Afia

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Francisca Gawugah Duncan Williams, aka Sista Afia, has denied reports which seem to suggest that hiplife artiste, Medikal, wrote the verses on her new single, ‘U Got Nerves’ produced by Tom Beatz.

The afro pop singer, who gained recognition in the music scene in 2015 following the release of her single, ‘Jeje’, which featured Shatta Wale, said “I wrote the verses in my new song and Medikal played no part. I sacrificed my sleep to put all these verses together without any input from him.”

“The style may look similar to that of Sarkodie, Manifest or Medikal but that doesn’t mean it is their writing. I love these rappers so definitely there will be similarities when I am writing my rap verses. I should, rather, be given credit for that, because I put in a lot of effort,” she told Ghana News Agency.

However, the singer said it would be difficult for her to ask a fellow musician to write her lyrics because they could not relate to her lifestyle.

Since she released the song, several people, including DJs, have been alleging that the song is a diss song directed at other female artistes such as Eno Barony, Wendy Shay and Sister Derby, but Sista Afia has denied insulting anyone in the song.

Sista Afia’s new single has aroused interest in the rap game among female artistes with the likes of Eno Barony and Freda Rhymes, who are expected to respond.

Groomed by highlife singer, Bisa Kdei, Sista Afia has a number of hit songs such as ‘Kro Kro No’, ‘Whether’, ‘YiWani’, ‘Kofi’, ‘Corner Corner’, ‘Broken Heart’ and ‘Night And Day’.