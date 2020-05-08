SSUE Gives To Aged Musicians

SSUE presenting the items to Bessa Simons

Female Ghanaian R&B and Afro-pop artiste, Susan Serwah Amoakohene, known in the world music scene as SSUE, has donated items worth thousands of cedis to the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to be distributed to aged musicians.

The items presented to the musicians included bags of rice, boxes of sardine, cooking oil, boxes of Key Soap, hand washing soap, hand sanitizers, nose masks among others.

Presenting the items to the leadership of MUSIGA, SSUE said the donation was her widow’s mite to help bring comfort to aged musicians.

She said it was important to acknowledge aged musicians for their contribution to the development of the music industry in Ghana.

She added that the donation was a dream come true, assuring aged musicians more of such donations in future.

SSUE, who will soon release a remix version of ‘Bome Nkomode’ featuring highlife musician, Pat Thomas, urged her colleagues who have been blessed with wealth to extend a helping hand to aged musicians who were not in active music.

She used the opportunity to call on the government and other philanthropists to come to their aid.

Receiving the items, the acting president of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons, commended SSUE for her kind gesture and urged other kind-hearted persons and organizations to come to their aid.

He revealed that MUSIGA would soon roll out its fund raising activities for the general public to contribute to the fund, to improve the wellbeing of aged musicians.

He said MUSIGA would appreciate if individuals and organizations such as religious institutions and corporate bodies supported MUSIGA with food items, medical supplies as well as cash donations for aged musicians.

MUSIGA’s president however, urged citizens to obey the directives by government to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He stated that government had, so far, played its role in the fight, and that, what was left to contain the disease was citizens’ willingness to observe the directives given.

By George Clifford Owusu