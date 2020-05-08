Tabre Goes Gay

A member of the Tabre Traditional council presenting the items on behalf of the Chief of Tabre, Nana Amoakohene II

Nana Amoakohene II, the Chief of Tabre, a community near Jamasi in the Ashanti Region, with support from some of his elders including Obaapanyin, Nana Achiaa II, Abusuapanin Kwabena Sarpong and the entire Asona Family of Tabre have donated food items worth GH¢15,000 as a token to the people of Tabre in these difficult times of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Nana Amoakohene II said the items were to provide temporary relief to about 150 households in his community.

The food items distributed by Nana Amoakohene II included rice, cooking oil, tin fish (sardines), soft drinks and hand sanitizers, which were shared to all the households in the Tabre area.

From Vincent Kubi