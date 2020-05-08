Sunyani Enforces Face Mask Wearing

Some secuirty persons on the streets of Sunyani enforcing strict mask wearing

MEMBERS OF the Sunyani Municipal Security Council in collaboration with Sunyani Traditional Council are enforcing the wearing of face marks in the municipality to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The council has deployed security personnel including the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Ghana Prison Service, the Ghana Fire Service, the Bureau of National Investigation and the military on the streets of Sunyani to enforce the directive.

The team members inspected drivers and passengers in vehicles and those who were not in masks were educated to wear it or made to buy some on the spot.

The strict enforcement has created market for sellers of nose masks who do brisk business, some moving with the team.

Leader of the team, Superintendent Haruna Allhassan, said the enforcement had become necessary because most people were taking the government’s directive for granted and that made the fight against the pandemic difficult.

“We don’t want to take chances especially when Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions have not recorded any positive case. Our challenge is the elites in society who are giving us problems. Lawyers, medical doctors and others who are supposed to know better are rather questioning our motive,” he said, adding “taxis drivers and other commercial vehicles are complying with our instructions after we gave the education on the need to always wear masks.”

He appealed to President Akufo-Addo to amend the executive Instrument that advocated the wearing of the mask to make it compulsory like other European countries so that they could enforce and prosecute offenders.

The team urged traders to stop displaying their wares on the ground since it could be a source of infection.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani