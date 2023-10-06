Black Legend Celebrates Azumah Nelson

Azumah (L) with the Charger Limited boss

Charger Limited, manufacturers of Black Legend Blended Coffee Gin, has celebrated legendary Azumah Nelson in a unique way.

Moved by his legendary status, Dr. Emmanuel Borketey Bortey, CEO of Charger Limited and his team called on the famed boxer and made a special presentation to him at his New Achimota residence in Accra yesterday.

The items included cartons of Black Legend Blended Coffee Gin and other Charger Limited products.

The Charger Limited CEO said after the presentation, “There is no better time than today to celebrate you for lifting the flag of Ghana high globally for many years.

“Management thought it prudent that if there is any personality worth celebrating with our new product, Black Legend Blended Coffee Gin, then it is you.”

Azumah commended Dr. Bortey for the establishment of the business, which he said will help solve the unemployment problem in the country.

He expressed thanks to the management of Charger Limited, who are also the producers of Happy Man Bitters for the gesture and honour done him.

From The Sports Desk