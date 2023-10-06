National Chief Imam Consoles Kufuor Over Wife’s Death

In a heartwarming gesture, the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, led a Muslim delegation to pay a condolence visit to former President John Agyekum Kufuor following the death of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

Mrs Kufuor passed away on October 1, 2023 after a brief illness.

The delegation, comprising leadership of all the Islamic sects in the country, the Council of Zongo Chiefs, as well as some heads of tribal chiefs, expressed their heartfelt condolences to the former president and prayed for the family to have the strength to bear the loss of their beloved wife and mother.

During the visit, the National Chief Imam read out a tribute commending the calmness of the former First Lady and the reverence she earned while serving as First Lady, as well as the dignified life she lived even after leaving office. The tribute was symbolically presented to former President Kufuor as a gesture of consolation.

Touched by the warm gesture of the Muslim delegation, President Kufuor expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the visit and the kind words about his wife.

He said that the visit by the National Chief Imam and elders was a great consolation to him, as it demonstrated that his beloved wife had lived a good life.

Mr. Kufour and his wife were married for 62 years.

The late Mrs. Theresa Kufuor served as First Lady of the Republic from January 7, 2001 to January 6, 2009. The sincere condolences of the Muslim community in Ghana will surely be of great comfort to the family during this difficult time.

By Vincent Kubi