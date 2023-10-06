NPP Presidential Election Committee Gives Deadline For Proxy Voters

William Yamoah

The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that it is now accepting the submission of names of proxy voters for the upcoming Presidential Election of the party.

The committee has set a deadline for the submission of proxy applications, as Friday, October 13, 2023, at 5pm.

According to a statement issued by the party and signed by the Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee, William Yamoah, in order to nominate a proxy voter, the particulars of the nominated individual should be provided, including their full name, telephone contact, and photocopies of their voter identification card and party membership card.

Additionally, delegates nominating a proxy should clearly indicate their own category, provide their full name and telephone contact details, and attach copies of their own voter identification card and party membership card.

The party has emphasized several key points to ensure a smooth proxy voting process.

Firstly, those filing for a proxy must show proof of their absence or the reason for their inability to be physically present at the voting center.

Additionally, an affidavit or a declaration from a Commissioner of Oath must accompany every proxy application.

It has been specified that all proxy applications should be filed in person at the NPP Headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra, or submitted directly to the Secretary to the Presidential Elections Committee via email at yamolliam@yahoo.com.

The NPP has also announced that the proxy list will be published for public consumption and verification. Anyone suspected of making false declarations may have their proxy challenged and referred to the appropriate national institution for further investigation.

Lastly, the party has clarified that only delegates to the main Congress who are eligible to vote in the Presidential Election on Saturday, November 4, 2023, will have the right to vote by proxy.

In conclusion, the NPP Presidential Elections Committee is urging all stakeholders in the upcoming Presidential Election to ensure timely submission of proxy applications before the specified deadline.

By Vincent Kubi