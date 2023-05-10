‘Black Sherif Deserved Artiste Of The Year’

Piesie Esther

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has been praised by gospel singer Piesie Esther for winning the Artiste of the Year award at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) last Saturday.

Black Sherif beat competition from King Promise, KiDi, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Camidoh, Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle to win the award.

Piesie Esther, who had high expectations for this year’s Artiste of the Year award but lost to Black Sherif, claims she is not unhappy because Black Sherif put in a lot of effort in the year under review.

The gospel artiste, who expressed her joy at Black Sherif’s recent triumph, claimed that Black Sherif truly deserved the honour because he had worked hard to establish himself on the Ghanaian music industry.

During post-event interview on the red carpet, she said Black Sherif has worked hard to carve out a niche for himself in the music industry.

“He has that kind of powerful voice. I love his voice. It is my wish that someday he will come and join me in gospel,” she told Joy FM in an interview.

She expressed her happiness to work on a song with Black Sherif if given the opportunity.

Piesie Esther won the VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year award, beating other well-known gospel performers like Celestine Donkor, Joe Mettle, Perez Muzik, Diana Hamilton, and MOG Music.

The gospel performer, who was also given the Best Gospel Song of the Year for her song ‘Waye Me Yie,’ said she was happy with the two honours.

She admitted that while she was pleased to be acknowledged in other categories, she did not feel bad about not getting the Artiste of the Year award.

Piesie Esther said that this was her first time getting an award through the VGMA, so she was happy and appreciative.

Piesie Esther received seven nominations in the categories of Female Vocalist of the Year, Artiste of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Best Music Video of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.

By George Clifford Owusu