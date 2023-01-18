Black Sherif For Wireless Festival 2023

Black Sherif

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has been invited to perform at this year’s edition of the annual Wireless Festival slated for March 11, 2023, in Abu Dhabi’s Ethiad Park, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Black Sherif, who made significant career progress following the release of 2021’s ‘First Sermon’ and ‘Second Sermon’ singles, which went viral, would be the first Ghanaian act billed to perform at the event, and will perform alongside international acts such as Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz (Egypt), Ali-Gatie, Divine (Indian rapper), hip hop duo Young Stunners (Pakistan), and many other artistes yet to be announced.

Having gained popularity in 2021 with his first song ‘First Sermon’, Black Sherif has gone from strength to strength with his blend of highlife, reggae, and hip hop, and UK drill.

The 2021 Emerging Music Awards (EMA) Artiste of the Year, who believes in doing something extraordinary to satisfy his numerous music fans in Ghana and beyond, is expected to thrill music fans at the event with his hit songs.

Wireless Festival is a rap and urban music festival that takes place every year in London, England.

The festival is firmly rooted in hip hop, grime and R&B influenced sounds, and represents forward thinking artistes across the world.

It has helped bring together the transatlantic cultures among different countries. While it started as primarily a rock and pop festival, in recent years it has focused on hip hop and other urban music.

Wireless Festival provides a platform for new artistes with talent to make a name for themselves with high levels of production. It is owned and managed by Live Nation, a producer of live concerts and festivals.

GNA