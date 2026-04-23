Black Stars Coach To Lodge At Hotel

Carlos Queiroz

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the newly appointed Black Stars head coach, Carlos Queiroz, will initially be housed in a hotel upon arrival in the country, after the official residence designated for the position was converted into office space.

Speaking on Asempa FM, the GFA’s Senior Manager of Communications, Sheikh Tophic Sienu, explained that the decision followed the repurposing of a five-bedroom property in Accra’s Airport Residential Area.

The house, originally provided by the Sports Ministry in 2018 for the national team coach, has now been turned into administrative offices.

“The official house allocated for the Black Stars coach has been converted into office space,” he said. “For his first time coming to Ghana, he will be accommodated in a hotel.”

He defended the move, saying the facility had not been fully utilised in recent years, as some former coaches already had accommodation in the country or did not require the residence.

“We have had coaches who have Ghanaian lineages, who were already having accommodation in Ghana, so the building wasn’t in much use,” he explained.

“We needed to make proper use of the apartment. We converted the spaces not in use for the Technical Hub to help develop Ghana football.”

Carlos Queiroz, appointed on a short-term four-month deal ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is expected to be officially unveiled today.