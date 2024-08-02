Blows Over UCC-Vice Chacellor’s Sacking

Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong

There is confusion at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) over the Vice-Chancellor’s contract and that of the Registrar, as the letter from Prof H. S. Amonoo-Kuofi, Chairman of the University Council has been challenged by seven members of the UCC Governing Council and the UCC branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

The University of Cape Coast Council on Wednesday in a letter terminated the appointment of Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong as Vice Chancellor despite a 2-year extension granted in July 2023, stating that the extension was unconstitutional.

The Council’s decision was based on a violation of the University’s statutes and the 1992 Constitution, specifically Article 199, which mandates retirement at age 60, as they argued that the two-year extension granted to Professor Boampong would have exceeded this retirement age, making it invalid.

Prof. Boampong, who began his four-year term in June 2020, was recently at the center of controversy over a purported extension of his tenure.

He was reappointed the Vice-Chancellor of UCC for a two-year term starting August 1, 2024, according to a statement from the University’s Governing Council. His current term ended on July 31, 2024.

In a statement, the governing council, led by Chairman Professor Harold S. Amonoo-Kuofi, issued a notice declaring the extension invalid.

The statement explains “Please note that the purported renewal/extension of your appointment as Vice-Chancellor at the Council’s meeting on the 28th of July 2023, for a term of two (2) years effective 1st August 2024, is void and consequently same is revoked as it breaches the University’s Statutes on renewal of appointment of the Vice-Chancellor’’.

The council clarified that “While your appointment may be extended by 2 years at a time up to a maximum of 5 years beyond your retirement age by contract, as provided in Article 199 clause (4) above, there has not yet been any such contractual extension’’.

“This extension applies only to your appointment as a member of the University in general, but not applicable to your position as the Vice-Chancellor, since the University’s Statutes have placed a limit on same in Statute 8.2,” the notice explained.

They also encouraged Prof. Boampong to formally apply for an extension if he wishes to continue his tenure.

“You may, however, apply to Council for its consideration in line with the laid-down procedure to renew your term as Vice-Chancellor for a period not exceeding your retirement age and which does not breach the Constitution and the University’s Statutes’’ the statement added.

The Chairman of the Council stated that the renewal or extension “is void and consequently same is revoked as it breaches the University’s Statutes on renewal of appointment of the Vice-Chancellor.”

According to him, the reason given by the Council Chair is that Prof Boampong will attain age 60 in 2025 and will therefore not be able to complete his two-year tenure before he attains the compulsory retirement age of 60 on September 18, 2025.

As a result of that the Council Chair has therefore asked him to hand over to the Pro Vice-Chancellor.

However, in a letter, the seven members challenging Prof Amonoo-Kuofi’s “unilateral decision” are Prof Eric Anane (Convocation), Dr Jerry Opoku-Ansah (UTAG Rep), Samuel Danso Akoto (Alumni Rep), Vincent Kojo Siabi (SRC Rep), Kwabena Adjepong (GRASAG Rep), Benjamin Frank Hagan (TEWU-TUC Rep) and Mohammed Quanson (CHASS Rep).

The letter noted that “We have sighted with shock, a letter solely and privately written by the Chairman of Council, Prof H.S. Amonoo-Kuofi, purporting to terminate the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof John Nyarko Boampong’’.

The Council added that “no such decision has been made by Council in any of our meetings whatsoever. Council met on 30th July, 2024 and no such matter was discussed, and neither was any such decision made.

Meanwhile, the UTAG has also issued a statement dated August 1, 2024, challenging the “unilateral” decision by the council chair.

Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong is a Pharmacist and Biomedical Scientist with research interests in the area of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy. He is a fellow and also a member of the Academic Board of the Ghana College of Pharmacists.

BY Daniel Bampoe