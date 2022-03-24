Boampong, Constance Dominate Latex Foam 43rd Masters

Constance Awuni and Serlom Boampong displaying their trophies

The 43rd edition of the Masters Golf Championship, sponsored by Latex Foam, ended at the plush and evergreen Royal Golf Club, Kumasi, with tradition and defiance, as Kwabena Serlom Boampong kept the tradition of first-time winners going on the men’s side.

Ghana’s leading amateur lady golfer, Constance Awuni, defied all odds and stiff competition to return as a winner. The annual flagship event is reserved for winners and runner-ups for all competitions at the club in 2021 and past winners of the championship (Grandmasters).

Serlom, a GGA nominee for Most Improved Golfer of the Year, playing off a new higher handicap of 13, courtesy World Handicap System, returned a net score of 64 on the second day to overturn a four-shot deficit in the first round. He completed the 36 holes championship with a remarkable net score of 138 (-6) to push the runner-up, Bernard Dwomoh, who returned a net score of 143 (-1) to a distant second position by five shots.

Bismark Ntiedu Dapaah, a GGA Most Promising Golfer of the Year nominee, returned a net score of 147 (+3) to snatch the 3rd position. The 4th and 5th positions went to Ricus Terblanche and George Ackorful (GGA Nominee for Golf Personality of the Year), respectively after beating 18 holes leader, Bernard Baiden, on countback with a score of 148 (+4).

The ladies category was a two-way close battle between defending champions Vivian Dick (42nd Masters) and Constance Awuni (41st Masters). Vivian tried to overcome a four-shot deficit from day one, but eventually fell short, as she returned a net score of 150 (+6) to place second to GGA Lady Golfer of the Year nominee, Constance Awuni, who returned a net score of 149 (+5) to break the tradition of first-time winners at the Masters Golf Championship.

The support category was won on countback by Barima Osei Kwadwo II, Otumfuo’s Mamensenhene with a net score of 74 (+2). Solomon Oppong was painfully handed the second position in the battle of handicap 18s.

For the first time in the history of the championship, winners were given Latex Foam new furniture products; while the other positions took home traditional Latex Foam mattresses of various sizes. All participants were once again treated to Latex Foam generousity of free pillows.

Head of Operations, Prof. Bernard Baiden, expressed the gratitude of management and golfers to the unparalleled relationship between Latex Foam and the club. He confirmed that the proposed clubhouse to be built by the club soon will be furnished with Latex Foam products, where required. This, in his opinion, confirms the commitment of the club and a testimony to the quality of products from Latex Foam.

The Brands Manager of Latex Foam, Kumasi, Ms. Gloria Poku, who represented the sponsor at the presentation ceremony, relayed the satisfaction of her company in the sponsorship partnership with the club. She assured the club that all would be done to ensure the continuity of the sponsorship beyond the current year.