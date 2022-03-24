A.B. Crentsil To Embark On US Tour

A.B. Crentsil (middle) in a group photograph with members of his band

Legendary highlife musician, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, popularly known as A.B. Crentsil, and his Ahenfo Band will embark on a tour to United States of America in May this year to entertain his fans, promote his brand, as well as Ghanaian music on the US market.

The tour dubbed, “A.B. Crentsil US Tour 2022,” which is expected to have the celebrated musician perform in over 10 cities in the States, will be one of the biggest to ever hit US from Ghana. The tour is scheduled to begin from May 6 to September 16.

The tour, according to the organisers, is a unique platform to celebrate Ghanaian music and culture on the US music platform.

The objective of the tour is to promote and market Ghanaian music in the States and bring key stakeholders together to support the cause of Ghanaian music.

It will involve live musical performances in some selected venues including Dakota, Grand Forks, Williston, Minot, Dickinson, Sioux Fall, among others, where the highlife musician and his band are expected to thrill music fans.

The highlife musician is sure to surprise his fans in the States with magnificent and electrifying performances; he will showcase a number of fresh compositions during his tour.

A.B. Crentsil is credited with a number of songs such as ‘I Go Pay You Tomorrow’, ‘Papa Samo’, ‘Obi Ba Wiase’, ‘Atia, Ayen’, ‘Moses’, ‘Adam And Eve’, ‘Juliana’, ‘Angelina’ and a host of others.

He has performed on a number of local and international platforms in Africa, Europe and United States of America (USA).

The musician, whose evergreen songs are still hitting the airwaves, has won numerous Ghanaian music awards, including the Fontomfrom Evergreen Award, a special honour bestowed upon a musician with over 35 years of continuous music experience.

By George Clifford Owusu