Boateng Slaps Teammate

Jerome Boateng clashes with Goretzka

This is the moment Jerome Boateng slapped teammate Leon Goretzka during Bayern Munich training on Wednesday as the pair were engaged in a furious bust-up.

The 2014 World Cup winner became incensed after Goretzka mistimed a challenge during a small-sided game, which led to Boateng swinging out at his team-mate.

According to German publication BILD, Goretzka was originally angry after arguing with Thomas Muller over a penalty decision ‒ with the former dismissively gesturing back to the veteran.

Boateng was quick to defend Muller and then just 10 minutes later during a training game, Goretzka went in studs up on the German defender.

The defender did not take the tackle well and reacted by hitting Goretzka square in the face with an open hand.

Boateng was left incensed at the bust-up with his teammate but has reportedly been told he “cannot leave Bayern in the January transfer window due to the small squad” available.