Ronaldo Sets Instagram Record

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person in the world to reach 200 million followers on Instagram.

Ronaldo is already the most-liked athlete on Facebook with 122m likes.

The Juventus forward celebrated the achievement with an Instagram montage of his previous posts.

“Wow 200 million!!! Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day,” he wrote on Instagram.

Ronaldo’s nearest sporting rivals in the follower stakes are Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar who each have 142m and 132m followers respectively.

Other athletes that feature in the top 10 include Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcelo, Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Ronaldinho, Le Bron James and David Beckham.