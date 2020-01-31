Akonnor Lays Down Selection Criteria

CK Akonnor

New Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has said bluntly that it will take total commitment to warrant a place for a national team roll call.

The former Hearts of Oak, Kotoko trainer’s takeover from Kwasi Appiah has sparked controversy among the football populace.

While others have expressed concerns about the timing for his appointment, others believe starting with a juvenile national side would have been an ideal move.

But the coach believes he has what it takes to restore the country’s football dwindling fortunes.

Already, he has made his intentions clear regarding player selection, pointing to the fact that being a star does not guarantee a place in the Black Stars.

He mentioned that it will take committed players and those who are passionate to go the extra mile to earn a national team call-up.

The former Ashgold and Dreams FC coach said, “To play for the national team they must show commitment. It doesn’t matter if they are stars in their club teams.”



He is expected to begin work with an international friendly in March.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum